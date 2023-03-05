Sidharth Malhotra’s cheesy comment on Kiara Advani’s post has the netizens melting; See PICS

It’s soon going to be a month of Kiara and Sidharth’s dreamy wedding at the Jaisalmer Suryagarh Palace. The wedding looked straight out of a fairytale and made us believe in love all over again. Clad in gorgeous Manish Malhotra ethnic wear, the couple looked royal. Sidharth and Kiara dated for a long time before tying the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Since their wedding, they have garnered a lot of attention as they are giving us major couple goals. Recently, they made the fans go aww with Sidharth’s PDA on Kiara’s Instagram post.

On Saturday night, Kiara uploaded a few photos from her recent photoshoot in a gorgeous pink Manish Malhotra ensemble. She looked stunning as she posed in a sequin backless jumpsuit. Kiara uploaded the post with the caption, “Tonight I’m feeling pink.” While the actress’s industry friends and fans commented on the post, one comment that stood out was Sidharth’s. He wrote, “color me pink.” Later, Kiara was seen in the same outfit at the opening of the Women’s Premier League T20. Actress Kriti Sanon was also present at the opening ceremony.

Take a look at the post here:

Reaction of netizens

Netizens reacted to Sidharth’s comment and some took a sarcastic dig. Some commented, “Showing IG wala love,” another wrote, “mera crush ko aap le gaye.” Most fans commented on how adorable the couple is and how they never shy away to express their love for each other. They wrote, “Loving this love between you two,” and “aww, hubby giving us goals!”

Celebrities like Diana Penty, Manish Malhotra, and others also commented on the post. Diana wrote, “so pretty” while Manish dropped a red heart emoji.

About Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming work

There were rumors that Sidharth and Kiara were signed by Karan Johar for his three upcoming films, but officials confirmed that it was not true. Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani, while Kiara will be next seen in the Telugu political thriller film RC15 with the superstar Ram Charan.



