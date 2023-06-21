Sidharth Malhotra’s epic reaction to Kiara Advani’s all-red attire has the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress' heart

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and are often melting the hearts of their fans. Well, these days all eyes are on Kiara as she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan. They are on a promotional spree and the actress has been sharing her promotional looks on her social media. But today hubby Sidharth could not stop himself from commenting on the picture. Scroll down to check it out.

Sidharth Malhotra’s comment on Kiara Advani’s picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared a couple of her pictures from today’s promotional look. She looked lovely in an all-red attire. She wore a sequined red bralette with a spaghetti strap which she layered it with a sequined floral embroidered shrug and paired it with red bottoms. The moment she shared these pictures, fans went gaga over her look but the one comment that had our attention was that of Sidharth Malhotra. He posted a fire emoji and a love-struck emoji. Replying to his comment, Kiara also posted a heart emoji.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Excel Entertainment is planning to make another big-ticket film that will be helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. According to sources close to the development, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is in talks with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani for a feature film. A source close to the film has revealed that both actresses have shown interest in this film.

