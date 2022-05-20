Sidharth Malhotra's fans compare his Shershaah look with Shah Rukh Khan's scene in DDLJ; See his reaction

Sidharth Malhotra, who is running high on the success of his last digital blockbuster Shershaah, has been working on numerous projects which are scheduled to release in the next couple of years. Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to shower love on an Instagram post by a fan that compared his look in Shershaah to that of Super Star Shah Rukh Khan in classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sidharth Malhotra has been vocal about his love for SRK and this is just another instance where he showered love for the Pathaan actor.

The Instagram post by the fan had Sidharth Malhotra’s character in Shershaah and Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge striking a similar pose, that is, sitting on the bike and holding the right rim of their sunglasses in style. Sidharth Malhotra was quick to notice it and re-shared it in his Instagram story with the caption, “I am a big fan to SRK”. Even in the movie Shershaah, there were a couple of SRK references in the movie suggesting that Captain Vikram Batra admired Shah Rukh Khan too.

Have a look at how Sidharth Malhotra’s fans compared him with SRK:

Back when Shershaah released, Shah Rukh Khan was among the first people to share his views on Shershaah on Twitter. Apart from his gesture to talk about the movie, he has also produced a few of Sidharth Malhotra’s films like Student Of The Year and Ittefaq. Sidharth Malhotra was an assistant director on My Name Is Khan and since then, it has been no looking back for the Shershaah actor.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is busy working on a number of projects. His next film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna shall see a July release and then he has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, helmed by Indra Kumar. He is simultaneously shooting for Yodha co-starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and a web series on the Indian Police Force, curated by Rohit Shetty on Amazon Prime. With an exciting lineup of movies, Sidharth Malhotra is expected to have a good run both theatrically and on streaming. We wish Sidharth Malhotra all the very best for his future endeavours.

