Sidharth Malhotra's grandmother confirms his wedding with Kiara Advani: Bahut khushi hai...

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7. After dating each other for quite some time, the duo will finally make their relationship official by dropping wedding pictures on Instagram. On February 4th, the soon-to-be wedded couple was seen arriving at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The grand wedding will be attended by their close friends and family members. A while ago, Sidharth's grandmother was clicked at the Jaisalmer airport. The paparazzi caught her and asked about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. She expressed happiness and wished the couple.

The actor's nani was seen coming out of the airport in a wheelchair. The paparazzi rushed towards her and asked if she would like to congratulate the couple. She said, "Haan bahut khushi hai, bahut bahut badhaai." She further said that she is Sid's nani and she has come to bless him and Kiara. When she was asked about the chosen destination, she said, "Ab unki marzi". The paparazzi also asked her what would she gift them, to which she replied, "Abhi malum nahi."

All about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Earlier, it was reported that the couple will tie the knot on February 6. But today, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sidharth and Kiara will get married on February 7. A source close to the development spilled beans on their wedding details. The source revealed, "Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions, and will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day."