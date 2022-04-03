Sidharth Malhotra's hot take on 'Mumbai Ki Garmi' leaves his fans swooning over him.

Sidharth Malhotra has been on a continuous filming streak with several projects lined up. On Sunday, it was a no-rest day for the actor on Sunday as he was shooting outdoors in Mumbai. Looks like the scorching heat got to Sidharth as the actor dished out his hot take on "Mumbai Ki Garmi". Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a snap from a photoshoot but had some thoughts on the city's summer weather.

Flaunting his wasboard abs, Sidharth left his fans swooning over him. He wrote, "Me when it’s outdoor shoot at 2pm #MumbaiKiGarmi #Throwback." The unseen photo evoked several reactions from his fans and friends. Director Milap Zaveri commented, "#SidKiGarmi." Whereas one fan wrote, "Raisin the temp," and another one commented, "THOSE SIX-PACKS," with several fire emojis.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's summer post:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah which turned out to be a big hit on OTT. He has an action thriller titled Yodha in the pipeline as well as Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made headlines multiple times as their dating rumours always gather an interest on social media.

