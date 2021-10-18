Sidharth Malhotra's shoot shenanigans include him in a bathtub with candles; Rakul Preet Singh REACTS

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been making it to the headlines since the success of his film Shershaah. The handsome actor managed to impress everyone with his performance in the film and now, is busy with his several other projects. Fans of the actor often love to see glimpses from his shoot on his social media handle and well, treating everyone with it on Monday, Sidharth dropped a visual treat. Well, this time, his visual treat blew away his fans and even Rakul Preet Singh also reacted to it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a photo from one of his shoots where he could be seen laying in a bathtub. The Shershaah actor seemed to be surrounded by a lot of candles around his bathtub as he posed. Sidharth looked straight at the camera with a teasing look and sent netizens into a meltdown. However, on the stunning click, Sidharth had a hilarious take as he joked about waiting for a soap. Seeing his photo and the caption, Rakul Preet Singh could not stop laughing as she wrote, "Acha" with laughter emoticons in a comment.

Take a look:

Recently, Sidharth was snapped with Kiara Advani at Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham's screening. The duo looked lovely as they headed to cheer for Vicky and his film.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been busy with his shoots these days. The actor has already wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is a spy thriller and will star Sidharth in the lead role. It is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Besides this, Sidharth also has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

