Sidharth Shukla demise: Here are all the upcoming projects of the late actor

After Sidharth Shukla’s tragic demise today, the entire industry is in a state of shock from the sudden passing. The actor is said to have breathed his last today, at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai. If you didn’t know, Sidharth, 40, was a popular television star who rose to fame with his role in Balika Vadhu. Recently, he appeared in Bigg Boss 13 (which he won), Broken But Beautiful 3, and many more.

Sidharth was also dating Shehnaaz Gill, who most recently participated with him on Dance Deewane 3. In the wake of the star’s sudden demise, there are several projects that he was scheduled to be a part of which are now lost without him. Here's what we know about his upcoming projects:

-Sidharth was unofficially confirmed to join forces with for an OTT project. The official announcement for the same, however, had not been made.

-Sidharth was also going to collaborate with Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi for another OTT show for Disney+Hotstar which was set to be a spy-thriller.

-Apart from OTT shows, Sidharth was also scheduled to host Season 3 of the MTV reality show, Ace of Space.

-There was also a music video single with beau Shehnaaz Gill on his calendar. After making headlines with their songs Bhula Dunga, Ek Tarfa, and Shona Shona, the rumoured couple were reportedly planning on signing another music video together.

-In addition to the music video with Shehnaaz, Shukla was also in talks to do a web show with her. As per reports, producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia planned a web series with the rumoured couple. The show was said to be a romantic drama with a spy angle.

Also Read: When Sidharth Shukla called his mum his 'guiding force': She's the most important person in my life