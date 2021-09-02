Sidharth Shukla Demise: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor pay deepest condolences, mourn the big loss

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. As per media reports, the actor passed away on Thursday morning at age 40. The news has left the entire Bollywood industry weeping. Many prominent celebs have taken to social media to mourn the bigg loss including Bigg Boss OTT host and actress Kareena Kapoor. The ace director was left heartbroken upon learning the tragic news.

He took to Instagram to share a happy photo of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. While doing so, the filmmaker stated, “I want to always remember your warm smile and kind kid.. RIP dearest Sidharth.” In the picture, we can see the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame sharing a contagious smile that will leave all Sidharth Shukla fans teary-eyed. It was the same for Karan Johar as the filmmaker added a slew of heartbroken emoticons to express his emotions. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor said, “RIP Sidharth Shukla. Deepest condolences to his beloved family, friends and fans”

Multiple media reports suggest that the actor suffered from chest pain at around 3 am in the morning. Reportedly, he was rushed to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai. Postmortem report of Sidharth Shukla is yet awaited, until then the cause of his death remains unknown. As per PTI, a senior Cooper Hospital representative said that, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Sidharth Shukla recently graced the Bigg Boss OTT house alongside Shehnaaz Gill and during their appearance the duo shared umpteen fun moments with host Karan Johar. Post this, the rumoured couple also make a guest appearance on Dance Deewane 3 together. The tragic news has left all Sidnaaz fans heartbroken and Shehnaaz Gill is privately grieving the big loss. Talking about the same, her father Santokh Singh Sukh told SpotboyE, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her (Shehnaaz Gill). She is not fine”.

