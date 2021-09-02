Sidharth Shukla demise: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & others express grief on social media

Sidharth Shukla passed away this morning leaving fans and the entertainment industry shocked and grieving. In this unfortunate and tragic moment, many of his peers and colleagues, both from the television and entertainment industry, took to social media to express their condolences. Following this trajectory, a few moments back, Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, , Sanjay Dutt, , Patralekha, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Randeep Hooda also shared their grief on personal Instagram handles.

Sharing a picture of the late actor on Instagram, Kartik wrote about the impact Sidharth had just by being himself. “The way Sidharth made a huge place in all our hearts with his smile, his graceful personality and just being himself is so inspiring. Can’t fathom this. Truly heartbreaking,” his caption read. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram stories to pay tribute to the late actor. While Janhvi paid her condolences to Sidharth’s family, Shraddha wrote a note that read, “This is beyond shocking and devastating. How is life so unpredictable. Condolences to his family and everyone who loves him, so much. #SiddharthShukla”.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Sanjay Dutt, Athiya Shetty, and Patralekha too took to Instagram to remember the actor. Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla. My condolences to his family and his fans, all over. Om Shanti”. Athiya also mused about the uncertainty of life and sent love, strength, and prayers, to Sidharth’s family and loved ones.

Citylights actress and Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekha posted a picture of Sidharth with his mother and sister on Instagram and shared that he was one of the first friends she made in the city, who always guided her, and that he was one of the nicest and politest boy who also happened to be her neighbour.

Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Randeep Hooda too remembered Sidharth Shukla on their Instagram handles.

