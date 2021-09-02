Sidharth Shukla Demise: Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Manoj Bajpayee & others mourn actor's passing away

Updated on Sep 02, 2021 07:44 PM IST
   
Sidharth Shukla Demise: Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Manoj Bajpayee & others mourn actor's passing away
In tragic news for fans and citizens at large, Mumbai's Cooper Hospital stated that Bigg Boss 13 winner and television star Sidharth Shukla was no more. The news took social media by storm on Thursday afternoon with several TV and Bollywood celebs expressing shock over the actor's demise. 

A senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem.

Manoj Bajpayee, Tisca Chopra and Nimrat Kaur among others paid their respects to the actor on social media as they mourned Sidharth Shukla's demise. "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!" tweeted Manoj Bajpayee. 

Tisca, who was also Sidharth's neighbour, tweeted, "Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss." Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and several other celebs mourned the actor's demise. 

Sunil Grover wrote, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace." 

Take a look at Bollywood celebs' reaction to Sidharth Shukla's demise: 

 

 

 
 
 

Comments
Anonymous : That's so sad. May his soul RIP.
REPLY 1 13 hours ago

