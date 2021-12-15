Sidharth Shukla to Dilip Kumar: Shocking Bollywood celebs’ demise in 2021

In 2021, Bollywood and Television industry saw the deaths of some of the remarkable personalities like Surekha Sikri, Dilip Kumar, and others. The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla and Raj Kaushal left the fans disheartened. This year also witnessed the devastating demise of celebrities including Bikramjeet Kanwarpal due to COVID-19. The absence of these stars is still felt in the film industry, and needless to say, their exceptional work will be remembered by generations. They say 'Legends Never Die’, well, it is true in the case of the ones who are now far gone.

Here's a look at shocking celebrity deaths in 2021:

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, who became the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss season 13, passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering from a heart attack. Sidharth’s untimely death left the entire film industry in shock.

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar was treated for bilateral pleural effusion and was later discharged after recovering. However, after he complained of breathlessness, he was again admitted to the hospital. The senior actor left for his heavenly abode on July 07, 2021. Millions across the globe joined in mourning the loss of the 'Tragedy King' of Indian cinema.

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri passed away due to cardiac failure at the age of 75. The legendary actress breathed her last on July 16, 2021. She was admitted to the hospital, reportedly, due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular accident. Her demise was an irreparable loss to the film industry.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

On May 02, 2021, Bollywood and the television industry lost a popular actor, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal. The talented actor passed away owing to COVID-19 complications. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal was an ex-army officer who joined the industry after his retirement. He appeared in movies like Page 3, The Ghazi Attack, 2 States, Murder 2, Bypass Road, and many more.

Rajiv Kapoor

The Indian film industry witnessed a big jolt on February 10, 2021, as Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away. According to the reports, the veteran actor died of a heart attack today at the age of 58. Rajiv was reportedly rushed to the hospital immediately after he suffered a heart attack, however, he was declared dead on arrival by the hospital.

Raj Kaushal

Another unfortunate news that left the country shocked was Raj Kaushal’s sudden demise. Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.