Sidharth Shukla passes away: Ranveer Singh heartbroken with the late actor’s demise

In what came as the most heartbreaking news, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday. The news of the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s sudden death came as a big blow not just to her family but the entire showbiz industry. Several celebs, from both tv and Bollywood, have taken to social media to express their disbelief over the news of Sidharth’s demise and also penned heartfelt notes. Joining them, also mourned the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor’s demise.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor shared a monochromatic image of Sidharth wherein he looked dapper in a black coloured turtle neck t-shirt. Ranveer captioned the image with a broken heart emoticon. For the uninitiated, Sidharth had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which featured and in the lead. In fact, Alia had also remembered as a genuine person. She wrote, “Sid. One of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I have worked with… always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Patralekhaa, , Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, etc had mourned Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. On the other hand, believed that the actor has gone too soon. “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP,” he tweeted. To note, Sidharth was one of Salman’s favourite contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and the late actor had emerged as a winner of the popular reality show.

