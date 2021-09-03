Sidharth Shukla’s demise leaves Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal ‘shocked'; Arjun Kapoor says ‘Go in peace brother’

Thursday morning came as a shocker for the entire Bollywood industry with the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise leaving everyone heartbroken. The actor reportedly complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The cause of his death remains unclear as the post mortem report is yet awaited. Meanwhile, the entire Indian film industry is mourning the big loss and social media is flooded with heart-warming tributes in honour of the late actor.

Ishaqzaade fame , took to Instagram to share an unseen picture alongside Sidharth as he prayed for him to ‘go in peace’. On the other hand, Richa Chadha and beau Ali Fazal were left shocked and couldn’t believe the news. The duo took to their respective Twitter space to pay respects to the Balika Vadhu star. Richa said, “Shocking. 40!!! Unbelievable. Condolences to the family.” Meanwhile, Ali Fazal articulated, “Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Sidharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time.” Even Bell Bottom star Vaani Kapoor expressed that the actor left for heavenly abode too soon.

Take a look:

Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb — Ali Fazal M / / अली (@alifazal9) September 2, 2021

According to PTI, a medical representative of the hospital noted that the actor was “brought dead to the hospital." A report by Hindustan Times also claims that a senior staff member of the hospital stated, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem."

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla passes away: Shehnaaz Gill accompanied late actor as he was rushed to hospital; Reports