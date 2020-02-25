Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill fans are in for a treat as SidNaaz gear up for a performance together; VIDEO

Well, it looks like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are going to charm their fans once again, this time with a pre-practiced dance performance.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 journey was one that sure garnered a lot of attention and while the show has come to an end, their friendship sure hasn't. Fans of the duo, can't seem to get enough of SidNaaz and when Sidharth also made an appearance on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we sure were all hearts then as well. But just when fans might be thinking there can't be more of the two, well, here's some more.

A video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz practicing some dance steps have been doing the rounds on social media and well, it has definitely added some major buzz all around. Fans can't keep calm, and if you ask us, we can't seem to keep calm either, because why not? The video has both of them dancing to a track we don't know, but they do look good together. Who knows what is this performance about, may be an award show, may be just a performance.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's video right here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth has gone on to become the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, while Shehnaaz was the second runner up and Asim, the first runner up. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz have got back to life, and we can't wait to see what their conversations and meetings are like post BB 13.

