Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill or Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma: Which BB13 jodi do you miss the most? COMMENT

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill also called #SidNaaz and Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma also called #PaHira were one of the famous jodi in Bigg Boss 13. Which jodi do you miss the most?

Colors reality show Bigg Boss always manages to grab headlines when it is being aired. But season 13 was the most talked-about and the most controversial season of all. Bigg Boss 13 which ended a few days back after it announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner has still been stealing the limelight. Besides runner up Asim Riaz and Sidharth's fight and and 's relationship, Bigg Boss 13 also witnessed some interesting link-ups. Sidharth was a contestant who was almost linked up with everyone.

After his friendship with Rashami, fans started trending #SidRa. He was also linked up with his best friend Arti Singh and there was a #SidArt trending on social media. But people loved his fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill the most. The two started on a good note from the start of the show. Their friendship slowly turned into love. However, Sidharth has never admitted that he loves Shehnaaz but the latter has now and then expressed her love for Sid. She was heard saying to Rashami that she loves him. Sidharth and Shehnaaz who are also known as SidNaaz become the popular jodi of Bigg Boss.

Fans still go crazy on seeing the two together. They both indeed look cute together. Though they had few fights on the show and there was a time when they both went against each other in the show but that did not end their friendship and inspite of all the fights, confusion and tasks, the two always ended up together. Shehnaaz was now and then heard saying that she has an emotional attachment with Sidharth.

The other jodi was of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. These two became friends on the show and still continue to be so. While Paras has said that he likes Mahira, the latter has always said that she likes him as a friend. Their friendship turned into a rumoured relationship when Paras started kissing Mahira on her cheeks frequently. Infact, Paras and Mahira's friendship became the most talked about thing when Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri said that she doesn't like him getting close to Mahira. Infact, even when Paras' mom had entered the Bigg Boss house during the family week, she told Paras to stop kissing her and be away from her.

But nothing of this affected Paras and Mahira's friendship. Their friendship grew stronger day by day and their jodi became one of the most loved jodi of Bigg Boss 13. Fans started calling them #PaHira. Fans still love to see them together and some even hope that they end up together.

While Bigg Boss 13 is over we won't be able to see the same fun banter between these jodi's and we all surely miss them.

Which Bigg Boss 13 jodi do you miss the most? Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill OR Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma. COMMENT BELOW!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More