Sidharth Shukla was my best friend: Vidyut Jammwal’s heartfelt tribute for the actor leave fans emotional

Sidharth Shukla’s demise on September 2nd has left his loved ones and fans in shock and grief. Earlier today, Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram and paid an extremely heartfelt tribute to the late actor. In the 18-minutes-long-video, Vidyut spoke fondly of Sidharth and revealed that the latter was his best friend.

Vidyut starts the video with a prayer and thereafter begins to talk about Sidharth Shukla. He reveals that Sidharth was his best friend and that he had never had a friend like him. Vidyut shared that the Balika Vadhu actor used to be his partner at the gym when they were both starting out in their careers. Vidyut even remembered Sidharth’s attire from the first day they met at the gym. The Commando actor shared Sidharth’s mantra, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man!” They had last met on July 15th this year.

Jammwal shared that Sidharth was the first friend whom he had shown his Filmfare award. The former had gone to watch Jammwal’s debut film as a lead - Commando along with his mum Rita Shukla on the day of the release itself. The actor mentioned that Sidharth was a ‘real man’ as he always respected everyone and that this was especially because he was raised by three strong women – his mum and two sisters. Vidyut also said that Sidharth was the one actor he knew who never called up the paparazzi to click him, but he always respected them.

Watch Vidyut’s tribute to Sidharth here

Vidyut shared that Sidharth was a fearless and honest man, who spoke his mind and always stood against what’s wrong. He also applauded Sidharth’s fans who realized the potential the late actor had and always stood by him. Vidyut stated that everyone should now celebrate his life.

Towards the end, Vidyut said that when he went to Sidharth’s cremation, he felt like it was God lying down on the pyre, and everyone around stood sincerely with folded hands. He ended the video by dedicating the song ‘See You Again’ to his best friend, Sidharth Shukla.

