Sidharth Shukla's Demise: Anushka Sharma pays her heartfelt condolences to the late actor’s family

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise has left his fans, friends and family shocked. The actor breathed his last on Thursday morning and his sudden death has sent shockwaves to the entire film industry. Sidharth was reportedly brought dead to the city hospital. Many prominent celebs have taken to social media to mourn the big loss including . The actress took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla. My heartfelt deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Sidharth’s fans are in deep shock over his untimely demise. His fans and close friends are still finding it difficult to believe this news. The Mumbai Cooper Hospital confirmed the actor’s death, however, the reason for his untimely demise is yet to be disclosed. While the initial reports suggested that 40-year-old actor, Sidharth suffered a heart attack, the postmortem reports are still awaited in the matter. To note, Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital. The late actor’s last rites will be held on Friday, 3 September in the city. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Earlier today, , , , , Vicky Kaushal, and others also paid their condolences. Late actor Sidharth earned popularity through his show 'Balika Vadhu'. His acting skills caught the attention of many leading film production houses and he finally landed a role in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Sidharth also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and won the title.