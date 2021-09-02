Sidharth Shukla's demise shocks Bollywood; Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani pay heartfelt condolences

Sidharth Shukla left a deep void amidst the entertainment industry and his fans when news of his passing away surfaced on Thursday. While the cause of television's superstar is yet to be ascertained, several protocols like post mortem is being currently carried out Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Not just the TV fraternity, even the Bollywood industry woke up to the rude shock of Sidharth's passing away.

Several Bollywood personalities took to social media to mourn the demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Rajkummar Rao tweeted, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans."

Rakul Preet Singh and Kiara Advani also paid heartfelt condolences. "I’m shocked beyond words !! Cannot process this !! My heart goes out to his family gone too soon #RIP Siddharth Shukla," tweeted Rakul. Kiara wrote, "Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Senior actor Suniel Shetty also tweeted condolences as he said, Shocked beyond belief at this news!! This was no age to go Sidharth! May God give strength to the family #SidharthShukla." Other celebs included , , Nora Fatehi, Ali Fazal and and Vikrant Massey among others.

Take a look at some of the Bollywood reactions and condolences:

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

