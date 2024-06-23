Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine look ethereal in official PICS from their wedding in England; couple looks deeply in love in dance video

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of Vijay Mallya, got married to Jasmine in a white wedding in England. The intimate ceremony of the couple took place on Saturday. Pictures and videos from the dreamy affair have been ruling the internet. Meanwhile, the couple has now made it Instagram official by dropping official pictures from their big day.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine drop official wedding pictures on social media

On June 23, a while back, Sidhartha Mallya and his now wife Jasmine made a collaborative post on their Instagram to share official wedding pictures from their D-Day. The wedding took place in Hertfordshire, England.

In a couple of pictures shared, the newly-wed couple looked over the moon as they posed romantically for the magnificent clicks. The post was captioned, “MR & Mrs Muppet (accompanied by a ring emoji)#justmarried #wedding” Adding a musical touch, the couple added, Can’t Take My Eyes Off song in the background.

Take a look:

The first picture features the couple after their wedding as Jasmine was seen holding a bouquet and Sidhartha Mallya beamed a bright smile in celebratory mode. The second picture was rather an adorable one, as the duo looked into each other’s eyes and posed romantically for the click.

Advertisement

For the special day, Sidhartha rocked a bottle-green velvet blazer paired with black pants, while his beloved Jasmine stunned in a white wedding gown.

Soon after the post was shared, the couple was swarmed with heartfelt congratulatory wishes. A user wrote, “The most perfect day for the most perfect couple!,” while another user commented, “Congratulations Helooo .Prince with princess.”

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine flaunt sizzling chemistry by dancing to romantic number

In addition to this, another video surfaced on the internet also featured the couple celebrating their big day by dancing to a romantic number, while their crackling chemistry is unmissable.

First pictures of the couple were shared by Jasmine

Earlier in the day, the first photograph from the wedding was shared by the bride on her Instagram Stories. The picture featured the newly-wed couple hand in hand. While Sidhartha Mallya was seen wearing his gold wedding band, his lady love flaunted her stunning diamond ring.

Advertisement

“Forever,” she captioned the post while posting the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Siddharth Mallya is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in London and the UAE. After completing his studies, he also worked as a model and actor.

ALSO READ: Raataan Lambiyan singer Asees Kaur and husband Goldie Sohel announce their baby boy's arrival on World Music Day