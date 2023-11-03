Sidhartha Mallya's ladylove Jasmine shares INSIDE photos from Halloween engagement party; calls it 'best day'

Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha Mallya, made a Halloween proposal to his girlfriend, Jasmine, and their special moment was showered with love and well-wishes from their supporters. Jasmine has now graciously shared intimate photos from the celebration, providing an in-depth look into what she describes as the best day of her life.

Jasmine, Sidhartha Mallya's girlfriend, shares engagement party photos

Jasmine recently treated her Instagram followers to an inside look at her Halloween engagement party with Sidhartha Mallya. The couple embraced the Halloween spirit, with Sidhartha dressed as a pumpkin and Jasmine in a charming witch costume. One photo captured their joyful moment toasting with drinks, while another spotlighted their Halloween-themed engagement cake. The cake has Sid and Jasmine written on it and features a spooky Halloween couple holding the words 'I do' in their hands.

Accompanying the photos, Jasmine shared her heartfelt feelings, writing, "October (orange and black heart emojis) There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special. #october #happyhalloween #witch #pumpkin #engaged."

In response to her post, Sidhartha left a heartwarming comment, saying, "My muppet forever" followed by a red heart emoji.

Check out Jasmine's Instagram post below:

On November 1, Sidhartha made a joyous announcement about his engagement to Jasmine. He shared endearing photos of his heartfelt proposal, featuring him down on one knee. In the caption, Sidhartha expressed his love, writing, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (pumpkin, red heart, and ring emojis) (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)." The couple received numerous congratulations, including Sussanne Khan's heartfelt comment, "Congratulations, that’s toooo sweet!!" and actress Evelyn Sharma's warm wishes, "Awwww congratulations, Sid!!".

