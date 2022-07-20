Sidhu Moose Wala Case: Two murder suspects shot dead in Punjab encounter; Reports

Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on 29 May 2022 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab by unidentified assailants. His unfortunate demise has been one of the most shocking incidents of this year. This shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Now, two gangsters, who were suspected to be among the shooters in the singer's death, were killed in a shootout with the police near Amritsar today. Two of the deceased gangsters are identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa.

Reportedly, three policemen are also injured in the encounter and it went for five hours and it took place in an abandoned building known as Haveli. Addressing the media after the shootout, ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban spoke to the reporters and said: “Two sharp shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in the encounter. Police also recovered an AK-47 and a pistol along with heavy ammunition from the spot. Three policemen have also received minor injuries." Further, he added: “We were keeping track of accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation.”

An AK47 and a pistol have been recovered from the gangsters. According to police reports Manpreet had reportedly fired the first shot at the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The media reports also suggested that dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was also involved in Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala’s new song based on SYL issue released; Emotional fans say ‘Legends never die’