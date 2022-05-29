Sidhu Moose Wala Death Live Blog: Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma react

A piece of shocking news came in from Jawaharke village of Mansa district today. Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after t

A piece of shocking news came in from Jawaharke village of Mansa district today. Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.