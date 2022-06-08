Sidhu Moose Wala Demise: Late singer’s father heartbroken during antim ardas; Fans arrive to pay homage
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants on May 29.
In the pics, the late Punjabi singer’s father was heartbroken remembering his young son. On the other hand, large framed pictures of Sidhu Moose Wala which were decorated with white flowers were placed at the location. Meanwhile, Badshah had also shared a pic of Sidhu Moose Wala’s framed pic from the antim ardas and wrote about how difficult it is for him to come to terms with the 28 year old singer. He wrote, “Still not able to process it. Rest in heaven young legend”. On the other hand, renowned Punjabi singer also shared a similar pic on his Instagram handle and captioned it with folded hand emoticons.
Take a look at Sidhu Moose Wala’s antim ardas pics:
Meanwhile, according to media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala’s autopsy report stated, “The bullets had hit his kidneys, liver, lungs, and spine. The cause of death was a hemorrhagic shock which is due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature”. The reports also claimed that as per the autopsy the late singer had 19 bullet marks on his body and he had probably died within 15 minutes of the incident.