Sidhu Moose Wala Demise: Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh demands security cover following death threats

Sidhu Moose Wala, the renowned Punjabi singer, death has come as a shock to everyone. The 28 year old artist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The news has sent down a wave of grief across the nation and everyone is mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. To note, his last rites took place in his village today wherein a massive crowd had gathered to pay homage to the Punjabi singer. And now as per a recent update, another Punjabi singer has claimed to have received similar death threats as Sidhu Moose Wala. We are talking about Mankirt Aulakh.

According to a report published in India Today, Mankirt Aulakh has requested Punjab Police to increase his security cover citing the threat to his life post Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing. The media reports suggested that Mankirt has claimed to have received threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang. For the uninitiated, the Davinder Bambiha gang is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had taken the responsibility for Moose Wala’s killing. Reportedly, Mankirt Aulakh had received threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang last month.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded CBI and NIA probe into the matter and also asked for a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to conduct the inquiry. The Punjab CM had also announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the case. On the other hand, Delhi Police Special Cell will be interrogating Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Tihar Jail, regarding Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.