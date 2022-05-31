Live
Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral Live Blog: Cremation to be held at 12 pm in Moosa
Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. His family and fans are devastated with this loss. Well, the cremati Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. His family and fans are devastated with this loss. Well, the cremation will be taking place today in Moosa village at 12 PM.
Highlights
May 31, 2022, 08:15 am IST
Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral to be held today
Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral will be held today, May 31st at 8:30 AM in the morning. The cremation will take place at 12 PM in the village Moosa.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!