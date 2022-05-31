Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral Live Blog: Cremation to be held at 12 pm in Moosa

Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. His family and fans are devastated with this loss. Well, the cremati

Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. His family and fans are devastated with this loss. Well, the cremation will be taking place today in Moosa village at 12 PM.