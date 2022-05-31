Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral: Singer's father Balkaur Singh takes off his turban, pays tribute to son

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 (Sunday). His sudden demise has taken the entire nation by shock and grief. Earlier today, he was cremated at a farmland in his native village, Jawaharke in Punjab in the presence of a huge crowd. The body of the famous singer was taken to a farm land in his native village on a tractor-trailer amid a huge crowd.

After the cremation, the singer's father Balkaur Singh paid his tributes to his son by taking off his turban. He was also seen folding his hands in front of the people gathered for his son's funeral. It is to be believed that this moving gesture was to show that he has lost everything after his son's death and also expresses his gratitude to the people present at the last rites.

Check out the video:

The singer's family took the body for cremation after a post-mortem this morning in Mansa Civil Hospital. According to the autopsy report, 25 bullet wounds were found on the singer's body. Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a probe by a judge of the high court into the murder of his son. He also sought justice for his son and demanded that the Punjab government bring in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation.

The unfortunate incident took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral: Singer cremated in native Punjab village, crowd bids tearful goodbye