Sidhu Moose Wala had 19 bullet marks on his body, died within 15 minutes: Autopsy Report

The popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Now, a new update has come up in the Sidhu Moose Wala case.

As per NDTV, the autopsy report suggested that the singer had 19 bullet injury marks on his body and he probably died within 15 minutes of the incident. According to the reports, "The bullets had hit his kidneys, liver, lungs, and spine. The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature." To note, the autopsy was carried out by five doctors and videographed and the maximum injuries were on the right side of the late singer's body. Reportedly, an X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles and his red T-shirt and payjama were having blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries.

Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral took place at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district on May 31. His family members bade an emotional goodbye to the singer.

Reportedly, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is close aid of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

