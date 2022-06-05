‘Sidhu Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga’: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan gets a letter with threats in Bandra

After popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down by a few unidentified assailants in his village, a shockwave has been sent amongst the fans. Well, it was not long after his death, that a video of the Bishnoi group, who claimed to have killed Sidhu Moose Wala, threatening Salman Khan went viral. This put all his fans and family members in tension and his security were also tightened. But the latest reports suggest that an anonymous letter with dire threats to Salman and his father Salim was found in Bandra.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan get letter with threats

According to the reports in the Times Of India, Bandra Police have registered an offence against unknown persons. Police have said that the letter with threats was found by Salim Khan’s security staff. Salman Khan’s father goes for a morning walk every day as a part of his daily routine and there is a location where he typically takes a break. It was on the same bench that a chit had been left. Police have further added that this letter consisted of threats for both Salman and Salim Khan. “Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga” was written on that letter. Reports suggest that Police are checking on the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area and making enquiries among locals to find out who left the chit behind.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The singer had joined Congress right before the Punjab elections. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He is also currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, he turned cheerleader for his close friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman Khan captioned it, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Clearly, Salman is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration.

