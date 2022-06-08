Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi Police

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the Delhi Police’s custody, is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Dhaliwal also said the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close aide of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer-politician. He has been arrested from Pune. The official also said the police have identified five more shooters in connection with the case.

Though Lawrence Bishnoi had not confessed to the crime, he had said that his gang was involved in the brutal killing and that they had planned and executed Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi is said to be connected to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post, saying it was a retaliation to the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, which took place last year.

The 28-year-old singer politician was shot dead in Mansa, a few kilometres from his beloved village Moosa, on May 29. He was killed a day after the Punjab Police withdrew Moose Wala's security, including 423 others as a part of Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. Moose Wala had sustained 19 bullet wounds. The police said he died within 15 minutes of being shot.

Moose Wala had contested elections in the Punjab Assembly polls held in February this year. He got the Congress ticket from Mansa where he was pitted against AAP’s Vijay Singla and was defeated by him with a margin of 53,323 votes. He had then sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song Scapegoat. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.