Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab CM’s reaction to B-town mourning singer’s demise; 10 Highlights in the case

Sidhu Moose Wala, the renowned Punjabi singer, has been all over the news. The popular singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa village on May 29 and it has sent a wave of grief and shock across the nation. According to media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown assailants who filed around 30 bullets at him. As the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, the Punjab police have also been investigating the case. Here’s a look at key highlights in Sidhu Moose Wala’s death case:

Sidhu Moose Wala killed after a day after security downgrade

The Punjabi singer had recently made the headlines after his security was scaled down by the Punjab government. To everyone’s surprise, Moose Wala was shot dead a day after the order regarding downgrading his security was passed.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann shocked by murder

Hours after the news of Sidhu Moose Wala being killed in a firing incident surfaced, Punjabi Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mourned his demise. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mann wrote, “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm”.

Bollywood mourns Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise

Several celebs from Bollywood, including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Mika Singh, etc. had also taken to their respective social media handles to offer condolences post the late singer's demise.

Drake, Lilly Singh offer condolences post Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise

Not just Bollywood, but Hollywood stars like rapper Drake, and actress-host Lilly Singh have also mourned Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. Besides, viral internet sensation Kili Paul is also heartbroken by the news.

DGP VK Bhawra called it a case of 'inter-gang rivalry'

As Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder left everyone shocked, VK Bhawra, DGP Punjab, stated that it seems like a matter of inter-gang rivalry. Addressing the media, he said, “After leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, 2 cars came from front & firing took place. He was injured & was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry”.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang takes responsibility for murder

As per the media reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang is behind the murder of the Punjabi singer. “Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. He had 4 commandos from Punjab Police out of which 2 was taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today,” DGP Punjab asserted.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands CBI, NIA probe

The late singer’s father Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab CM and demanded CBI and NIA probe into the case. He also asked for a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to conduct the inquiry.

Bhagwant Mann announces to set up judicial commission

In order to probe the killing, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced the setting up of judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the case.

Fans point out eerie coincidences in Sidhu Moose Wala’s case and his last song

As Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has become the talk of the town, fans have been pointing out uncanny coincidences in his killing and the lyrics of his last song. Another coincidence turns out to be his song, which was titled -295 and he was killed on May 29 (29/5).

A five doctor panel to conduct Sidhu Moose Wala’s autopsy

As per a report published in Times Now, a five-doctor post-mortem panel has been constituted to conduct the autopsy. Mansa SP PK Yadav told ANI, "Entire panel (of doctors) is there, family members are there. We are proceeding with it (post-mortem) as per norms. Let the post-mortem be done, let doctors say what they want to say..."