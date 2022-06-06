Sidhu Moose Wala’s CCTV image of taking selfies with fans before he was killed goes viral

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The singer had joined Congress right before the Punjab elections. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Now, days after Sidhu’s funeral a CCTV image has surfaced from the singer’s village in Mansa moments before he was killed.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, the CCTV footage was dated May 29. It is the same day Sidhu Moose Wala was killed. The footage shows the singer’s jeep stopping near some people and some people can be seen taking selfies. Apparently, two of these people had informed the shooters just after the singer left the spot. One of the persons spotted in the video has been identified as Kekada, who conducted the recce. Sources in the Punjab Police said that the CCTV footage revealed he spent 40 minutes at the singer's house as a fan and also took selfies. In fact, Kekada was the one who informed the shooters that Moose Wala was travelling in his Thar leaving behind his bullet-proof vehicle and was not accompanied by his gunmen for security.

The reports further state that eight shooters, who were involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala have been identified. The Punjab Police suspect that Moose Wala was murdered due to inter-gang rivalry and blamed the Bishnoi gang. Meanwhile, as Punjab police has been investigating the case, it is reported Sidhu Moose Wala had 19 bullet marks. According to a report published in NDTV, the late Punjabi singer’s autopsy suggested that the bullets had hit his kidneys, liver, lungs, and spine and that Sidhu Moose Wala had died within 15 minutes of the incident.

