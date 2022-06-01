Sidhu Moose Wala’s father breaks down as he immerses the late singer’s ashes at Kiratpur Sahib; PICS

Sidhu Moose Wala ’s unfortunate demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. The renowned Punjabi singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 and the news spread like wildfire. Not just fans but celebs have been heartbroken with Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. In fact, a massive crowd had gathered to pay the last homage to the late singer during his funeral on May 31 which took place in his native village. And now, as per the recent update, Sidhu Moose Wala ’s father Balkaur Singh has reached Kiratpur Sahib to immerse the late singer’s mortal remains.

In the pics, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father had arrived at Kiratpur Sahib, the holy place for Sikhs, along with relatives. A massive crowd had also gathered at Kartarpur Sahib to pay a last tribute to the renowned star. In fact, a relative was also seen carrying a large framed pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as they arrived for the post funeral rites. His father, who has been shattered by the singer’s demise, broke down as he immersed Sidhu Moose Wala’s ashes at Kiratpur Sahib.

Take a look at Sidhu Moose Wala’s father’s pics as he immersed his son’s ashes at Kiratpur Sahib:

Earlier, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father had written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and had demanded CBI and NIA probe into his son’s killing. He also claimed to have witnessed the attack on his son. “On Sunday, my son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel. Within minutes, the cars sped away. I started shouting and people gathered. I rushed my son and his friends to the hospital where he died,” Singh had stated in his complaint as reported by NDTV.

