Sidhu Moose Wala’s father gets his face inked; Rapper Drake pays tribute to late Punjabi singer during concert

It has been two months since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Moga district. His unfortunate death came as shock to everyone and his massive fan following has been heartbroken. Ever since then, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts remembering Sidhu Moose Wala. And now, two months post Moose Wala’s demise, his father Balkaur Singh has paid a tribute to the late singer by getting a tattoo dedicated to him.

To note, a video has been doing the rounds of late wherein Balkaur Singh was seen getting Sidhu Moose Wala’s face. The video had the late singer’s father dressed in a white kurta pyjama and was lying on a bed and had a pic of Sidhu Moose Wala’s pic inked on his arm in his memory. The tattoo came with a caption that read as “Sarvan Putt” which means a good child. This isn’t all. Renowned rapper Drake also paid a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala during his concert. He wore a white coloured sweatshirt which read “Sidhu Moose Walia 1993-2022”.

Take a look at Sidhu Moose Wala’s father’s video here:

To note, this is not the first time Drake has paid a tribute to the late Punjabi singer. During his debut on the radio, his show called Table for One. During the show, Drake paid a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by playing his hit numbers 295 and G-Shit. He had also shared his pic on his Instagram account and shared “RIP Moose” after the reports of the Punjabi singer’s demise had surfaced.

