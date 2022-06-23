Sidhu Moose Wala’s new song based on SYL issue released; Emotional fans say ‘Legends never die’

Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise has been one of the most shocking incidents of this year. The Punjabi singer was killed by assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 and ever since then, social media is abuzz with tweets and posts remembering the late singer. And now, almost a month after Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, his new song has been released today. Titled 'SYL', the song is about Satluj-Yamuna Link and happens to be Sidhu Moose Wala’s first song released after his unfortunate demise.

To note, SYL has been sung, penned, and composed by Sidhu Moose Wala himself. The song was officially released today after it was leaked and went viral on social media. Ever since the song has been out, it has got the fans emotional as they remember the slain singer for the talented artist that he was. An Instagram user took to the post announcing the release of SYL and wrote, “Legend c legend rhu ga #sidhumossewala (He was a legend, he will remain a legend)”. Another user commented- “Legends never die” while fans showered immense love on the late singer.

Check out Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL here:

Here’s what the fans have to say about SYL:

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after his security cover was downgraded. Meanwhile, the Police have been investigating Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and it is reported that Lawrence Bishnoi has an involvement in the matter. According to media reports, Delhi police had claimed that Bishnoi has been in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post.