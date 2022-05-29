Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: All you need to know about the singer

Sidhu Moose Wala, the famous Punjabi singer and rapper was shot dead in Mansa, a few kilometres from his beloved village Moosa, on Sunday. His real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, but he liked to be known as Moose Wala as his village was very dear to him. ‘’I am not going anywhere. I will live here and I will die here, and that is why I chose to be known not by my name but by the name of my village,” this is what he would tell people while campaigning for the Punjab Assembly elections held in February this year. He got the Congress ticket from Mansa where he was pitted against AAP’s Vijay Singla and was defeated by him with a margin of 53,323 votes.

He ran a very different campaign during the elections. He wanted clean air, clean water, clean food and clean politics. Speaking at a gathering at Khiwa Khurd village about why he joined politics, he had said: “When I was 23, I chose a profession (music) to transform the life of my parents. At 27, I have fame and money to give to my parents, but I can’t buy the air… Rich or poor we breathe the same air.” He also used to organise an annual free cancer camp in his village. “We are a small village of 2,800 people but every year, at least six to eight people get diagnosed with cancer. It’s all because of the toxins in our soil and air,”

This comes a day after the Punjab Police withdrew Moose Wala's security, including 423 others as a part of Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Gaurav Toora, SSP, Mansa, said that preliminary investigation showed it to be an inter-gang rivalry. “Sidhu Moosewala didn’t take his bulletproof car and gunman today. FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved,” he said. However, News18 reported that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. Sources said AK-47 was likely used in the attack.

It was only last month that Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song Scapegoat. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song. His songs frequently got him into trouble, both with the police and the clergy. He was booked under several cases including the Arms Act for firing an AK-47 rifle at a shooting range during the lockdown and also for promoting violence and gun culture with his song ‘Sanju’.