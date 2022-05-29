Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Vikrant Massey & others express grief

Everyone is devastated by the shocking news of Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. Popular Punjabi singer and rapper has been shot dead. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Social media is filled with fans and celebs expressing their shock over this demise. From Vikrant Massey to Kapil Sharma, many celebs took to their Twitter handles to express their grief.

Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Dil da nai maada”. Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.” Vikrant Massey too took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Shocked, numb & at a loss for words. An Artist I listened to almost every single day. A voice one knew was blessed from above. Condolences & prayers for strength to his family & millions of his fans RIP #sidhumoosewala.” Shikhar Dhavan too wrote, “Shocked, devastated, at a loss for words… RIP #SidhuMoosewala.”

Check out the celeb reaction:

Shocked, numb & at a loss for words. An Artist I listened to almost every single day. A voice one knew was blessed from above. Condolences & prayers for strength to his family & millions of his fans RIP #sidhumoosewala

It was only last month that Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song Scapegoat. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song. For the unversed, Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year.

This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. it is reported that the VIPs whose security was withdrawn included retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn. Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.

ALSO READ: World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen wins GOLD for India, beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas