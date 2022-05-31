Sidhu Moose Wala was set to marry Canadian fiancee in November; His mother was excited about wedding

Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise has taken the entire nation by shock and grief. The renowned Punjabi singer, who enjoyed a massive fan following across the world, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 (Sunday). The news of Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise had spread like wildfire and social media is inundated with condolences for the popular singer from fans and celebs. As everyone is mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, it is now reported that the singer was supposed to get married in November this year.

Sidhu Moose Wala was set to tie the knot in November

According to a report published in India Today, Sidhu was engaged to Amandeep Kaur a Canadian PR and their match was fixed around two years ago. The report suggested that Amandeep hails from Sangareddy village. It is reported that the wedding was initially supposed to take place in April this year. However, it was pushed to November after he had lost the Punjab Assembly elections which took place in March 2022. Sidhu Moose Wala was set to turn 29 on June 11.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother was excited about his wedding

Earlier, Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur had also expressed her excitement about the popular singer’s wedding. She had confirmed that Sidhu Moose Wala will be tying the knot after the assembly elections back then and that the preparations for the same had begun in full swing. Talking about it then, she stated, “Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections”.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father’s letter to Punjab CM

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded CBI, and NIA probe into his son’s killing. He also demanded an inquiry to be conducted by the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On the other hand, Bhagwant Mann, who admitted being in shock by Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise, had announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana HC to probe the case.

