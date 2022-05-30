Sidhu Moose Wala's father reveals witnessing son's attack: Several gangsters had threatened him

Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday evening in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. The incident took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Now, Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh filed an FIR to the Punjab Police, he also revealed that his son had been getting threats from several gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the phone. The FIR was registered against unknown persons under Sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa, news agency ANI reported.

The 28-year-old singer's father also said that he had witnessed his son's attack. "On Sunday, my son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel. Within minutes, the cars sped away. I started shouting and people gathered. I rushed my son and his friends to the hospital where he died," Singh said in his complaint, reported by NDTV.

The police said that CCTV footage has emerged that shows a Sedan and SUV trailing Moose Wala's car on Sunday evening, shortly after he left home. Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala's father has also written a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding NIA and CBI probe. Reportedly, on Monday, the family members of Sidhu refused to allow an autopsy of the body of the singer who was shot dead on Sunday. Punjab Police has also formed a special investigation team to probe the incident.

