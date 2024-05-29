Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: Late singer's parents get emotional; urge fans to not visit their village for THIS reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and firing.

It has been two years since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala passed away. He was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. The family and ardent fans of the slain singer continue to demand justice for him. Meanwhile, on the singer’s second death anniversary, his mother Charan Kaur dropped a heart-wrenching note in her son’s remembrance.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents remember the singer on his 2nd death anniversary

Today, on May 29, a while back, Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful photo of herself with the singer. In the photo, being a loving son, he was seen wrapping his arm around his mother's shoulder while the two flashed sweet smiles for the camera.

The text on the photograph was overlapped and originally written in Punjabi. In a long note dedicating to her son, she wrote, “Dear son, 730 days, 17532 hours and 1051902 minutes and 63115200 seconds have passed since you passed ghar di dehleez (threshold of the house). The fruit of my prayers was snatched away by our enemies with the waning evening, leading to the darkness which even the hope of ray wouldn’t have hoped for.” Advertisement

She further continued writing, “But son, Guru Maharaj was aware of your thoughts and dreams, so I am blessed with a son. Son, me, your father, and your little brother, will always uphold your presence in this world. Of course, I cannot see you physically, but I can feel you and have been feeling you for these two years. Today is a very difficult day, son.” The post was accompanied by crying emojis in the caption.

Take a look:

In addition to this, Sidhu’s father also posted a heart-breaking photograph captioned, “#JusticeforSidhuMooseWala.”

Take a look:

Sidhu Moosewala's father urges fans to not travel to their village

Furthermore, the singer’s father Balkaur Singh also spoke to ANI and revealed that they’re hosting an intimate religious gathering. He then urged fans not to travel from outside Moosa, Sidhu’s hometown. Balkaur Singh noted that the summer heat has not been kind and urged fans to not travel in this heat.

“There will be a very simple program tomorrow because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside to not come here, only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come…Only the religious rituals will be performed,” Sidhu Moosewala’s father said.

