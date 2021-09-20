SIIMA AWARDS 2021: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna & Nani among top honors; Check out the full winners list
One of the most prestigious SIIMA awards that recognize the talent and best work of the Southern film industries took place in Hyderabad last evening. The event was attended by several top stars of the day including Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani among other prominent stars from the Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film industry. Mahesh Babu picked up the Best Actor Award for his much-acclaimed performance in Maharishi. While sensational Rashmika Mandanna received Best Actress Critics for her outstanding performance in ‘Dear Comrade’.
Nani walked away with some of the top honors including Entertainer Of The Year, as well as Best Actor (Critics) for Jersey and Gang Leader. ‘Jersey’ also won the prestigious award for Best Film in Telugu. Shahid Kapoor has completed the shooting for Jersey’s Hindi remake. Mrunal Thakur will also play a key role in the film.
Here is a list of Telugu winners:
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader
Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader
Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela
Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2
Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi
Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana
Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama
Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara
Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani
Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham
Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi
Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)
Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade
Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi
Here’s a list of Tamil winners:
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni
Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali
Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran
Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai
Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)
Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)
Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran
Here’s a list of Kannada winners:
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane SrimanNarayana
Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana
Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana
Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate
Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla
Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar
Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions
Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana
Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)
Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana
Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana
Here’s a list of Malayalam winners:
Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer
Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)
Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)
Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer
