Sikandar: Just 2 days of shooting left for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ahead of Eid release? Here’s what we know

Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar on the big screen. The time of the film’s release is now getting closer. It has now been learned that the filming is almost complete and only two days of shooting are left.

According to a recent report in Midday, Sikandar is on track for a festive release on Eid. The portal’s source revealed that Salman Khan completed the Mumbai shooting schedule on February 14, 2025. The shoot went on till late at night and the unit finished around 6 am. Majority of the scenes have been filmed and are set to undergo editing. The report further disclosed that only a two-day shoot in Rajkot is left. Salman is expected to wrap it in the first week of March.

As per the report, director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are putting in all efforts to complete the movie on time. “The film has high-octane action sequences that require VFX and meticulous post-production work. Murugadoss is overseeing the editing, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has allotted additional resources to expedite the process,” stated the source.

Earlier, a new poster of Sikandar was revealed on the special occasion of Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday on February 18. It featured Salman Khan in an intense avatar holding what looked like a sharp weapon.

The caption read, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar!” It also teased an upcoming surprise, stating, “A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us.”

Have a look at the poster!

The official teaser of the film was released last year, a day after Salman Khan’s birthday. The 1-minute and 41-second teaser showcased the superstar in an action-packed avatar as he fought his enemies. His dialogue: “Suna hai ki bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai (Heard that a lot of people are after me, just waiting for me to turn)” also went viral.

Advertisement

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of Sikandar includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.