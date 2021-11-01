Sikandar Kher on gaining 12 kg for Hollywood debut 'Monkey Man': Working very hard to stay true to the role

Sikandar Kher on gaining 12 kg for Hollywood debut 'Monkey Man': Working very hard to stay true to the role
Sikander Kher added nearly 12 kgs to seem massive in his Hollywood debut, 'Monkey Man,' which he describes as the "greatest chance" "thrown" to him. Speaking about his transformation Sikandar said: "Monkey Man is the biggest opportunity being thrown at me. It is one step ahead to reach out to a completely new audience. I wanted to give it my all."

"My part in the film requires a bulky figure and I have worked very hard to alter my structure to suit the role. An actor is only as good as his films. That's it. Life's thrown this huge opportunity towards me and I am working very hard to stay true to the character."

The actor says his "reel life characters have been very personal" for him.

"I try to look like them, think like them and act like them. It won't be wrong to say I like to get under the skin of every role that comes my way. Obviously the change is a gradual process but then I feel confident now, confident enough to tell you that my part in Monkey Man is who I am at the moment," he added.

'Monkey Man' is an upcoming American action thriller film written by Paul Angunawela, John Collee and Dev Patel, who is also the director of the film.

