Sikandar Kher shares wedding PIC of Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher on marriage anniversary; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

As Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary, their son Sikandar Kher wished them with an adorable picture. In the throwback picture, which is from Anupam and Kirron’s wedding ceremony, the two can be seen dressed as groom and bride respectively. Kirron can be seen dressed up in a golden saree and red border. Like any traditional Indian bride, she too accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and looked prettiest. On the other hand, Anupam wore a dhoti.

Sharing a picture from his parents’ wedding ceremony, Sikander wrote, “Happy anniversary to my parents! To many more in good health ... ps: and that’s my Naniji… #Anniversary #Kirron #Anupam #Naniji.” Reacting to the picture, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Have a look at Sikandar’s post:

Earlier, to mark the occasion, Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture from their wedding album and its pure gold. It seems that the picture was clicked after the garland ceremony. The actor also shared a heartfelt message for his ‘dearest Kirron’. He wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest Kirron. Dug out this picture of our wedding, 37 years ago, from the treasure trunk of my father, during my recent visit to Shimla. May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Salgira Mubarak (Happy Anniversary)."

Anupam has never shied away from expressing his love and admiration for his wife Kirron Kher. On her 70th birthday, June 14 this year, Ker had shared a bunch of snaps to wish his wife aka “God's special person”. He wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Kirron. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life. May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person.” Along with this heartfelt wish, Anupam Kher also wished that their son, actor Sikandar Kher, must get married soon. “May Sikandar Kher get married soon… Love and prayers always,” he added.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. Before that, she was married to Gautam Berry, who was a Mumbai-based businessman.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Besides this, he has also been shooting for IB 71 along with Vidyut Jammwal. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.