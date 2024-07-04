Sikandar: Makers of Salman Khan starrer welcome Sathyaraj aka Kattappa on board; drop pics ft him, Prateik Babbar from set

The excitement about the upcoming movie Sikandar is increasing steadily as new cast additions keep getting announced. First the makers of this Salman Khan starrer roped in Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, offering the audience a fresh on-screen pairing. Now, they have welcomed on board Sathyaraj, famous for his iconic role as Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise, as well as Prateik Babbar. Their first pictures from the sets have also been unveiled.

Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar begin shooting for Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar

Today, July 4, the official social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the producers of Sikandar, dropped new pictures from the set. Sharing the blue title card of the movie, they gave a warm welcome to Sathyaraj. The Baahubali actor posed alongside director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala. In another picture, joining the trio was Prateik Babbar.

The caption of the post read, “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honored to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!”

Have a look at the post!

More about the action thriller Sikandar

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to hit the big screen on Eid 2025. Salman Khan is all set to give Eidi to his fans on the festive occasion next year. Fans are eagerly awaiting his and Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from the movie.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla’s exclusive report from May offered a glimpse into what can be expected from the film. A source close to the development revealed, “There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on floors in June.”

Pinkvilla had also disclosed that the action entertainer is mounted on a huge budget. It will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s action film kicks off; Warda Nadiadwala drops PICS with AR Murugadoss from mahurat shot