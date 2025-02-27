Sikandar New Teaser OUT: Salman Khan’s 4 power-packed dialogues ooze swag; Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj’s first look unveiled

The release of the much-awaited movie Sikandar is getting closer. Earlier, a teaser showcased Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar and increased the excitement of the fans. Now, a new teaser has been unveiled, and it features four banger dialogues by the actor that ooze swag. Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj’s first look has also been released.

Today, February 27, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Sikandar shared the new teaser across their social media platforms. The 1-minute, 21-second teaser shows Salman Khan in action sequences as he fights enemies. Rashmika Mandanna is introduced as Saisri, while Sathyaraj is seen as Minister Pradhan. There were some glimpses of Salman and Rashmika’s dance numbers, teasing their chemistry.

Salman’s four dialogues that grabbed attention were:

1. “Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, dada ne Sanjay aur praja ne Raja Sahab (Grandmother named me Sikandar, grandfather named me Sanjay, and the people named me Raja Sahab).”

2. “Insaaf nahi saaf karne aaya hun (I have come to clean up, not to do justice).”

3. Kayde me raho, fayde me raho, varna shamshan ya kabristan me raho (Stay within the rules, stay in profit, otherwise stay in the crematorium or graveyard).”

4. Itni toh popularity hai, IPS ka exam de kar police ban jaunga aur bina koi exam diye neta, vikas karne par majboor mat kar beta (I have so much popularity that I can become a policeman by giving the IPS exam and a leader without giving any exam; son, don't force me to do development).”

Advertisement

Watch the new teaser here!

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the teaser with their love and appreciation. One person said, “Loading All-Time Blockbuster,” while another wrote, “Next level vibe sikandar.” A user stated, “Kayde me raho dialogue was epic,” and another exclaimed, “Mass action is back.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The cast of Sikandar also includes Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.