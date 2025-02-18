Sikandar Poster: Salman Khan breaks the internet with new intense look from highly-awaited actioner co-starring Rashmika Mandanna
Salman Khan recently dropped the poster from his highly-awaited Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna that features him in an intense avatar. Check it out.
Salman Khan has finally fulfilled the promise and broken the internet by releasing the poster of his upcoming film, Sikandar. The recently released poster features him in an intense look with themes of green and red while he seemingly holds a sword in his hand while aiming at his target.
"Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," the post was captioned.