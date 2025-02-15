Sikandar: Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS pic as she resumes shoot for film co-starring Salman Khan; ‘Back to this chaotic…’

Rashmika Mandanna was struggling with an injury while she was promoting her latest release Chhaava. But now she is back on the sets of her next movie, Sikandar, in which she stars alongside Salman Khan. The actress recently dropped a behind-the-scenes picture as she resumed shooting for the action thriller. She mentioned being back to the ‘chaotic life’ of an actor.

On February 14, 2025, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram Stories and posted a BTS photo from the sets of Sikandar. It was a close-up selfie in which she was seen making a Korean heart with her hands.

The caption read, “PS - Sikandar night shoot.. (red heart emoji). I guess finally we are back to this chaotic life of an actor.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s story from sets of Sikandar:

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Nadiadwala, also posted a BTS glimpse from Sikandar. In the picture, Sajid was captured in the middle of a conversation with director AR Murugadoss.

In the caption, Warda wrote, “Please complete the shooting, so we can see the Trailer fast.” Have a look!

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of Sikandar includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The action entertainer is scheduled to release in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the praise for her performance in the period drama Chhaava. She penned a heartwarming note describing her journey as the character of Maharani Yesubai. Rashmika shared, “I had watched the film called mimi and I loved the film so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir for the screening of my film goodbye and so i messaged him and that’s when the journey began.”

She added, “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries.”

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is now running in cinemas. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal.