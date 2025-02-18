Sikandar: Salman Khan gives major update on film’s poster reveal; teases producer Sajid Nadiadwala with fun post on his birthday

Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar’s upcoming actioner, Sikandar to take over the big screens. After impressing fans with an announcement poster and the teaser of the movie, the makers will be revealing the poster of the film today, February 18, 2025. Recently, Salman Khan confirmed the unveiling of the poster on producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. Check it out!

Minutes ago, on February 18, 2025, Salman Khan took to his Instagram Stories and wished Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday. The actor dropped an image with the Sikandar producer in which Khan can be seen feeding cake to Sajid. As he teased the birthday boy in the caption, the Tiger 3 actor also gave a huge update on the actioner’s poster reveal. Salman wrote, “Happy Bday Grandson. Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 pm.”

Salman Khan confirms Sikandar poster reveal:

For the unknown, Sikandar is one of the most ambitious projects of Sajid Nadiadwala made on a huge budget. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film’s songs are composed by Pritam. Sikandar is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers will be attaching the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. An industry insider informed us, “The trailer will be exclusively attached to the prints of Sikandar and the fans can witness the madness on the big screen.”

Sharing more about Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, the source revealed, “Sikandar is the tentpole Eid 2025 release, and Sajid is confident to hit the bullseye and attract a large section of audiences to the big screen during the festive season with Salman Khan at the helm of affairs. The idea is to directly communicate with the cinema-going audience.”

According to sources close to the development, the Housefull 5 trailer will drop in the month of March 2025. The comedy-drama will feature Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.

