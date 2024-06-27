Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s action film kicks off; Warda Nadiadwala drops PICS with AR Murugadoss from mahurat shot

Salman Khan has made his fans excited ever since the official announcement of his upcoming film Sikandar. They are also looking forward to the fresh pairing of Salman and Rashmika Mandanna in the action movie. Earlier, pictures from the sets had surfaced which gave a glimpse into the look test.

Now, Warda Nadiadwala has shared photos from the mahurat shot of Sikandar where she was accompanied by director AR Murugadoss. Fans couldn't help but express their enthusiasm.

Check out PICS from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar’s Mahurat shot and fan reactions

Today, June 27, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and shared pictures from the sets of Sikandar. Warda held the clapperboard reading, “Mahurat Shot” while director AR Murugadoss stood in the frame with a smile.

In the tweet, she wrote, “And the action begins today!! Need all your love and blessings. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

Have a look at Warda’s tweet!

Fans quickly reshared the images on X and made them viral. One person stated, “So Finally Full Fledge Shoot Start. #Sikandar Mahurat Shot Megastar #SalmanKhan all set ready to Blast #RashmikaMandanna #Armurugadoss.”

Another user exclaimed, “Let's starts the journey of sultan megastar#SalmanKhan 3.0. I hope box office will blast on Eid 2025. #Sikandar aa rahi apni eidi lene. Best of luck.”

A netizen requested for a picture of Salman Khan from the set, saying, “#Sikandar mania begins#SalmanKhan. Shooting start hogai #SalmanKhan bhai ka ek pic mil jaaye toh…” One post read, “All the best team Sikandar I hope you all make a mind boggling film with Salman Khan Sir.”

Check out the tweets!

More about Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie Sikandar

Sikandar was officially announced earlier this year. Talking about his collaboration with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan had expressed, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings.”

ALSO READ: Eid al-Adha 2024: Salman Khan wishes fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ with new PIC ahead of Sikandar shoot