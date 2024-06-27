Sikandar: Salman Khan starrer is 'going to be a beautiful film', says Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda; reveals shoot schedule details

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, Sikandar, has generated significant anticipation. Since its announcement, the movie has captured considerable attention. Salman Khan has started shooting for Sikandar in Mumbai, a highly-anticipated project produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. Now, Warda S Nadiadwala, wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has shared insights on the eagerly awaited film.

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife reveals they were crying listening to Sikandar's script

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, has expressed her thoughts on Salman Khan's film Sikandar in an interview with Connect Media Network, describing it as a 'beautiful film'. She remarked, "It’s going to be a beautiful film. When Sajid narrated this story to me, he took long pauses. He was crying. Sajid is a very good narrator; when he tells a story, he truly feels it. As he narrated to me, he was crying himself, and I was also crying, just like during Kick. Certain parts of Kick can bring tears to your eyes, making you emotional about doing something for someone and putting your life at stake."

She continued, “When he was narrating this film to me, he was crying and taking long pauses to breathe before starting again, saying things like, 'And then Sikander...'”

Warda Nadiadwala on Salman Khan's Sikandar director AR Murugadoss

Speaking about director AR Murugadoss, Warda praised him, saying, "I've met Murugadoss a couple of times and have been observing these people. Usually, he's always smiling, but when he starts talking about movies and such, he appears to be a completely different person to me, just like Sajid. I'm sure it will be exciting to watch him on set when he directs Salman. Apparently, he gets what he wants and tries to achieve whatever he desires from the actors. I'm sure he is going to do a brilliant job."

When asked if Sikander has started, she confirmed, "Yes, it has started. They have a long schedule and then a little break.”

More about Sikandar

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who last collaborated on the 2014 Eid hit, Kick. The film aims to be a nationwide action-packed entertainer. Salman also took to social media handles in April to announce the film.

